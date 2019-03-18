Bernard W. Ryan, 55, of Lawsville, Pa., was called home to be with the Lord on March 17. He was the son of the late Bernard and Maureen Ryan and the loving husband of almost 18 years to Lisa.



Bernie is also survived by three children, Bernie and Jessica, Beth Ryan and Rowen; stepchildren, Ryan and Sandy Grubb, Brooks Warner, Brenton Warner and Bryce Warner; five beloved grandchildren; two sisters, Rosemary Rogers, Ann Marie and Jeff Gulick; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Donna and Jerry Wayman; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lisa and Dave McSwain, Kimberly and Brad Carder, Kristen and Eric Cook, Karen and Craig Bender; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.



Bernie was employed with PennDOT as a bridge foreman III. He was a skilled heavy equipment operator and a passion for landscaping. Bernie was of the Catholic faith. He was an avid Eagles and Notre Dame fan, enjoyed football and watching NASCAR. Bernie had a strong faith in God. He was completely devoted to his family, always caring and providing for their needs. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 21, at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead, Pa. Interment will be made in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Great Bend, Pa.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary