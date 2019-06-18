Bernice L. Palmer, 84 years young, of Lathrop Twp., passed on to the Lord, while in her sleep on June 15, after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) for the past eight years. Bernice was the daughter of Kenneth L. Pratt and Anna M. Pratt. She was born on April 23, 1935, in the family home in Lathrop Twp., Pa.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn I. Devaney, of Geneva, N.Y.; and a brother, Keith L. Pratt, of Brooklyn Twp.



Surviving are a sister, Elizabeth E. Myers, of Queen Creek, Ariz.; and her love of 64 years, her husband, John H. Palmer, of Lathrop Twp. Bernice was a loving mother to her two sons, David J. Palmer, of Lathrop Twp.; and Kenneth C. Palmer, of Terrell, N.C.; and Rotary International daughter, Gael McDonald, of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Bernice worked at Bendix Corp., South Montrose, after high school and then as a telephone operator at Sampson Air Force Base, N.Y., where she met the love of her life. She was a faithful military spouse for 14 years, supporting her husband's military career and raising two sons, as duty called throughout the world, including Hawaii, Italy, New York, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas and Vietnam. She loved to travel with her husband and family, including New Zealand, Greece, Alaska and throughout Europe.



She was noted for her kindness, delicious recipes and culinary skills and generous demeanor, such as soliciting donations in the neighborhood for funeral flowers for deceased neighbors. She was a Red Cross volunteer for two years at the Aviano Air Base Dental Clinic in the early 1960s. She also volunteered with the American Cancer Society for many years when door-to-door solicitation for donations was common. For over 10 years she delivered Meals on Wheels for Susquehanna County and was a volunteer driver for the Susquehanna County Transportation Authority. In 1983, she voluntarily retired from a career as a rural mail carrier to help raise two of her grandsons.



Memorial services will be held on June 22 at 11 a.m., at the First Universalist Church Maple Streey, Brooklyn, PA 18813, with Pastor Lucas Taylor presiding. Friends and neighbors may call at 10 a.m. that day as well. Following the 11 a.m. service, a reception will be held in the social hall of the church. Burial will be later at the discretion of the family.



Special thanks to all the angels at AseraCare Hospice, and the numerous neighborhood ladies and men who lovingly and expertly assisted Bernice with her battle with PSP for eight years.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to AseraCare Hospice, 1212 South Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or My Brother's Keeper 260 Laurel Lane, Hop Bottom, PA 18824.



Arrangements by the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232 S. Main St., Montrose, PA 18801. To offer condolence, one may visit the funeral home's website.

Published in Scranton Times on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary