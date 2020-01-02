|
It is with great sadness that the family of Bernice Yarosh announces her passing on Dec. 29 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Bernice was the last surviving member of the Bernosky clan of Eynon. Born on Feb. 5, 1924, daughter of the late Edward and Stella Schrader Bernosky.
Her early elementary education was in Eynon schools and she graduated from Archbald High School, class of 1942.
After the war, she met and married Edward Yarosh of Dickson City. She chose to be a stay-at-home mom to her three children, Barbara, Judith and David, and devoted her life to raising her family.
Bernice was a gentle and unassuming woman who touched the lives of many without any fanfare. She was a devoutly religious person who professed her faith everyday through her actions, not merely words. But most importantly, she was the most unselfish and forgiving mother in the world.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Edward "Pidgy," a resident of the Gino Merli Veterans Center; daughter, Judy Hooper and husband, Bob, of Olyphant; son, David Yarosh and wife, Janet, of Jessup; son-in-law, Philip Bishop of Lebanon, Pa.; grandchildren, John Uhl and wife, Sharon, Hughestown; Jennifer Gorski and husband, Mark, of Clarks Summit; and Stacy Stark and husband, Chris, of Lebanon, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Mary and Samantha Stark and Anna and Evan Gorski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her beloved daughter, Barbara Bishop; siblings, Helen Cherveniak, Gertrude Dodzian, Florence Petcavage, Edward Bernosky, Marian Negvesky; her twin brother, Bernard Bernosky, and Elizabeth Gronsky.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Friends may call Saturday at the funeral home, 8:30 to 9:30. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 2, 2020