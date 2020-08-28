Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Bertha Holmes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha J. Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha J. Holmes Obituary

Bertha J. Holmes, 79, of Dalton, died Thursday afternoon at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton. Her husband is John Holmes. The couple had been married since 1984. Her first husband, Raymond Finkler, died in 1982.

Born in Dalton, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Isabel Reyman Hetzel. Before retirement, she was a nurse's aid for the Ransom Convalescent Home, then later the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Dalton United Methodist Church.

Surviving are son, Raymond Finkler and wife, Linda; daughters, Laura Meyers and husband, Jim; Lynn Ross, and Lisa Hallock and companion, Bill Shupp; stepson, Glenn Holmes and wife, Sondra; stepdaughters, Alison Hollern and husband, Bruce; Annette Zorka, and Amy Whittney and husband, Stewart; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by brothers, Charles, Walter and Robert; and sisters, Dorothy Smith, Anna and Mabel Bagg, and Alice Irving.

A funeral with services by the Rev. Jean Blackie will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Interment will be private at the Shoemaker Cemetery, Dalton.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -