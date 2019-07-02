Bertha Locker, 80, of Throop, died Sunday at Commonwealth Health Moses Taylor Hospital intensive care unit after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Peter N. Locker, on April 19, 2014.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Charles and Mary Marshalek Harris, she was a graduate of Throop High School and was employed in the offices of the garment industry. She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church.



Fondly known as "Babe" or "Bea" to family and friends, Babe enjoyed playing bingo Friday and Saturday nights at the Legion Hall with her daughter, Judy; going to garage sales, selling at the Circle Drive-in Theater Flea Market and gardening. She also truly loved her best friend and companion, Rusty, her 17-year-old Corgi.



Surviving are her daughter, Judith Locker Fanelli and husband, James, of Throop; her sister, Elizabeth Savitski, Throop; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.



Bertha's family would like to sincerely thank all the Moses Taylor hospitalists, specialists, fourth-floor nursing staff and the intensive care unit physicians and critical nursing staff for the amazing care given to Bertha and her family.



The funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, 619 Center St., Throop, celebrated by the Very Rev. William Chromey. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. As per Babe's request, there will be no viewing hours.



Arrangements are by the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Everyone attending the funeral is asked to go directly to the church.

Published in Scranton Times on July 2, 2019