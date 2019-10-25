|
Bertha (Bertie) M. Benton, 93, of Tunkhannock passed away on Oct. 23 at the Gardens of Tunkhannock. She was born in Fleetville on May 3, 1926, and she was the daughter of the late Martin and Bertha Rolens Stuble. Bertha married Richard Benton on Dec. 29, 1994, and Richard passed away on July 27, 2018.
Bertha was a graduate of the Benton Vocational High School and she worked as an administrator for the Tunkhannock Methodist Manor. Richard and Bertha were both members of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bertha was preceded in death by two sons, Robert and Gary Pencek; brothers, William and Henry Stuble; and two sisters, Helen Owens and Anne Walker.
She is survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. from the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, 4 Church St., Tunkhannock, with Ernie King and the Rev. Jon Buxton officiating. Interment will be private at the Chase Cemetery, Fleetville.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 25, 2019