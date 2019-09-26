|
|
Betsey E. Siarkievicz, 73, a resident of Allied Skilled Nursing, died Friday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center after an illness.
Born April 27, 1946, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Carolyn Pleasants Shreiner. Before her retirement, Betsey was employed by WEA/Specialty Records, and had previously been self-employed as a domestic nanny to many children, which she was very proud of.
Surviving are her children, Helene Placencia and husband, Michael McKarson Sr., Henderson, Nev.; Billie Joe Cornfield and husband, Michael Cornfield, Scranton; William A. Rohan III, Scranton; and Bridgette Jacobs-Rohan and wife, Leanne Jacobs-Rohan, Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Daniel Domeika, Meyer Dov Cornfield, Mendel Isaac Cornfield, Holling A. Jacobs-Rohan and Henson P. Jacobs-Rohan; and great-grandson, Stephen Jastrzemski; brother, J.R. Shreiner, Gainesville, Va.; and two nephews, Ritt and Adam Shreiner.
She was also preceded in death by her grandsons, Matthew S. Bellotti and Hazen A. Jacobs-Rohan.
Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.
Shiva will be observed Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m., and Friday, 9 to noon, at her daughter's home, 201 Hollister Ave., Scranton.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 26, 2019