Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Smith Street
Dunmore, PA
Bette A. Riccardo

Bette A. Riccardo Obituary
Bette A. Riccardo of Dunmore died Friday at Allied Services Hospice Center. Her beloved husband, Salvatore J. Riccardo, preceded her in death in 2006.

Born in Jermyn, daughter of the late Jean Pierre and Elizabeth Manarchuck Falgoust, she was a graduate of Jermyn High School and went on to attend the former Marywood College. She and her late husband, Salvatore, had owned and operated the family business, Riccardo's Market in Dunmore, for more than 50 years with their son, Rocco. Bette was a devoted member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society, for which she served as president for many years. She enjoyed and faithfully committed herself to working for both the family business and the church. Above all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and was a caring and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Rogers and husband, Angus, Sarasota, Fla.; a son, Rocco and wife, Nancy, Scranton; grandchildren, Anna Albrecht and husband, Robert; Salvatore Riccardo and wife, Jennifer; Lexxus Link, Elizabeth Link, Michael Link, Jerry Sanchez and Luis Alacantra; great-grandchildren, Annlea and Aribella Albrecht; a sister, Rosalie Joyce, Long Island, N.Y.; a brother, William Falgoust and wife, Donna, New Orleans, La.; a sister-in-law, Lucy Pezzuti, Dunmore; nieces, Roxanne DeNaples and husband, Carmen, Dalton; Cheryl Simon and husband, Mitchell, Scranton; as well as several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by several siblings.

Family and friends are invited to attend Bette's Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. All those attending the Mass are asked to arrive at St. Anthony's Church at 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 18, 2020
