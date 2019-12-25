|
|
Bette "B" Cheryl Walsh, 74, of Blakely, died Sunday at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of Jerome "Darby" T. Walsh and they had been married for 56 years.
Born in Blakely, daughter of the late David and Marie Calvert Hasley, she was a very active member of the Blakely Primitive Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Blakely High School and Keystone College. Before retirement, she worked at Specialty Records in Olyphant and Penn Foster in Scranton. She also enjoyed sewing and baking.
Also surviving are sons, Brian Walsh and wife, Gloria, Clifford; and David Walsh and wife, Erin, Archbald; daughters, Sherri Collins and husband, Rory, Olyphant; and Tracey Gianacopoulos and husband, Anthony, Dalton, Mass.; a sister, Gayle Jackson, Blakely; nine grandchildren, Tyler, Cameron and Brady Walsh, Rory Collins Jr.; Arianna Sosnowski and husband, Jerry; Mia and Ava Gianacopoulos, Grace and Gavin Walsh; nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice and Dr. Martin Hyzinski and staff for the outstanding care they provided.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 25, 2019