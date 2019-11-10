Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Bette Jean Clause Obituary
Bette Jean Clause, 86, an Old Forge native and a resident of Mountain View Care Center, passed away Friday afternoon after an illness.

Born in Old Forge on Jan. 9, 1933, and daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Schultz) Leschinsky Anthony, Bette was a graduate of Old Forge High School, class of 1950, where she also served as captain of the cheerleading squad.

Along with raising her sons, Bette was the former owner and operator of the Flint Hill Inn in Thornhurst Twp., as well as the manager of the Pocono Hershey Hotel restaurant. Prior to her retirement, she worked for the Mountain Laurel Golf Club in White Haven.

Upon retirement, Bette never stopped - traveling anywhere and everywhere. From visiting her friends up north to spending winters with her family down south, she was sure to make friends all along the journey (while also visiting every lighthouse on the East Coast). Memories of summers spent with family and friends in Long Beach Island will be cherished.

Above all, she enjoyed her life and loved her family. She will certainly be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her four loving sons, Robert Clause and wife, Charlene, of Buck Twp.; Bruce Clause, Marc Clause and companion, Lynn Latimer and Chris Clause, all of Thornhurst Twp.; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Siblings, Charles Leschinsky, Irene Muha and Dorothy Viera; and an infant daughter, Christine Marie, also preceded her in death.

Her family would like to thank the entire staff of Mountain View Care Center for their years of kindness, care and compassion.

A blessing service is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial will follow at Cathedral Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Please visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 10, 2019
