Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Bettie Whitig
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie Whitig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie W. Whitig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettie W. Whitig Obituary

Bettie W. Whitig, 85, of South Abington Twp., passed away Friday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness. She was preceded in death in 2016 by her husband of 60 years, John A. Whitig Jr.

Born in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Hattie Dove Wiggins. She was a graduate of Chester High School.

Bettie enjoyed being a homemaker, reading and doing crafts. She was an active member of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church where she enjoyed fellowship in United Methodist Women and Ruth Circle. She was also a part of the Red Hat Society. While her husband, John, was living they loved traveling throughout the United States.

She is survived by her sons, John A. III and Barbara, Wallingford, Pa.; Brent and wife, Donna, Westtown, Pa.; daughter, Gail W. O'Donnell, South Abington Twp., Pa.; and grandchildren, Megan Cappelli and husband, Louis; Kelsey O'Donnell and Andrew Whitig.

The family would like to thank Clarks Summit Senior Living for the care Bettie received during her time there.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday at Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston, Pa.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -