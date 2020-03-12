Home

Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:30 PM
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
View Map
Betty-Ann Marie Mill Obituary
Betty-Ann Marie Mill, 65, of Honesdale, died Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gerald E. Mill. The couple married on July 31, 1971.

Born Dec. 29, 1954, in East Orange, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Chester and Alma Lynott Kiefer.

Also surviving are her daughter, Christine Mill, Lakeville; sister, Kathy Hafler and husband, Gary, Waymart; and grandchildren, Jerrah-Ann and Morgan DeBree.

As per her request, cremation will be held and a memorial service will be held Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale. The family will receive friends Friday, 2 to the time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020
