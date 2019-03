Betty Buckley Coleman, age 88, passed away March 15 at Mountain View Care Center, where she had been a resident for several years.Betty was a graduate of Mercy School of Nursing and continued her career as a nurse there until age 62. She was well known as Betty from Labor and Delivery.She is survived by her children, Karen and Bill.She was predeceased by her husband, Joe; and sons, P.J. and Matthew.Her favorite children were her pets Shamus, Carmel and Neaula to name a few.Friends may call Wednesday, March 20, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, with a bless­ing service to follow by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney. Interment will be private.Send online condolences to [email protected]