Betty Buckley Coleman, age 88, passed away March 15 at Mountain View Care Center, where she had been a resident for several years.
Betty was a graduate of Mercy School of Nursing and continued her career as a nurse there until age 62. She was well known as Betty from Labor and Delivery.
She is survived by her children, Karen and Bill.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joe; and sons, P.J. and Matthew.
Her favorite children were her pets Shamus, Carmel and Neaula to name a few.
Friends may call Wednesday, March 20, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, with a blessing service to follow by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney. Interment will be private.
John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 18, 2019