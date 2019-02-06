Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Dixon. View Sign

Betty Dixon, 90, of Scranton passed away Monday peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Harold Dixon Jr., in 2014.



Born in Scranton in 1928, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Harris Mirtz. She was a member of the United Baptist Church, Scranton.



Betty was a 1946 graduate of West Scranton High School and received her nursing degree from Moses Taylor School of Nursing in 1949. She was employed as an RN at Moses Taylor Hospital before leaving her career to devote her life to raising her family.



She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She gave unselflishly to all, putting their happiness first.



The center of her life was her family and she will always be remembered for the unconditional love and support she gave them.



Affectionately known as "Nanny," a name given to her by her first grandchild Lisa, her greatest joy was spending time with family. She enjoyed playing cards, watching GSN, New York Yankees and the Florida Gators. Over the years many holidays were celebrated at her home, creating many memories that will last a lifetime. Her unconditional love will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.



The family would like to extend its gratitude to Dr. Kurt Moran and his office staff, especially Amy. Also, Personal Home Health-Hospice nurses, Leslies and LuAnne for the care and compassion they provided.



Surviving are two sons, Hal; and Rick and wife, Barb; a daughter, Donna; seven grandchildren, Lisa Dixon; Brenda Dixon and husband, Dennis; Kevin Dixon and wife, Megan; Bryan Dixon and wife, Meghan; Danielle Call and husband, Ryan; Noelle Egan and Tony Potis; Jennifer Palazzari and husband, A.J.; 11 great-grandchildren, Kyle, Olivia and Gavin, Sam and Emma Egan, Abbi and Brody Call, Dante, Lola, Natalia and Salvatore Palazzari; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Harold Dixon Sr.; and mother in law, Martha Lewis Dixon.



The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with the Rev. Earl O. Cassell, retired, officiating. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to National MS Society, Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.



Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Betty Dixon, 90, of Scranton passed away Monday peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Harold Dixon Jr., in 2014.Born in Scranton in 1928, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Harris Mirtz. She was a member of the United Baptist Church, Scranton.Betty was a 1946 graduate of West Scranton High School and received her nursing degree from Moses Taylor School of Nursing in 1949. She was employed as an RN at Moses Taylor Hospital before leaving her career to devote her life to raising her family.She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She gave unselflishly to all, putting their happiness first.The center of her life was her family and she will always be remembered for the unconditional love and support she gave them.Affectionately known as "Nanny," a name given to her by her first grandchild Lisa, her greatest joy was spending time with family. She enjoyed playing cards, watching GSN, New York Yankees and the Florida Gators. Over the years many holidays were celebrated at her home, creating many memories that will last a lifetime. Her unconditional love will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.The family would like to extend its gratitude to Dr. Kurt Moran and his office staff, especially Amy. Also, Personal Home Health-Hospice nurses, Leslies and LuAnne for the care and compassion they provided.Surviving are two sons, Hal; and Rick and wife, Barb; a daughter, Donna; seven grandchildren, Lisa Dixon; Brenda Dixon and husband, Dennis; Kevin Dixon and wife, Megan; Bryan Dixon and wife, Meghan; Danielle Call and husband, Ryan; Noelle Egan and Tony Potis; Jennifer Palazzari and husband, A.J.; 11 great-grandchildren, Kyle, Olivia and Gavin, Sam and Emma Egan, Abbi and Brody Call, Dante, Lola, Natalia and Salvatore Palazzari; several nieces, nephews and cousins.She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Harold Dixon Sr.; and mother in law, Martha Lewis Dixon.The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with the Rev. Earl O. Cassell, retired, officiating. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to National MS Society, Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence. Funeral Home Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home

1030 N Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18508

(570) 344-6512 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.