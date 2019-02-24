Betty E. Quinn, 89, of Archbald, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty E. Quinn.
She was born July 6, 1929, in Archbald. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Francis Quinn; her son, Frank Quinn; her parents, Edward and Martha Munley; three brothers, Clair, Edward, Eugene; three sisters, Helen, Ruth and Judy.
She is survived by her son, Ron and Karen Quinn, and their children, Katie, Nathan, Connor, Taylor; and a very special great-granddaughter, Kailey; a brother, Paul Munley; also several nieces and nephews.
Betty was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as shopping, bowling, square dancing, gambling, hosting holidays and baby-sitting her grandkids. Betty was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who was greatly loved and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
A funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
The family will receive friends at the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald, Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy in Betty's name may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 24, 2019