Betty M. Friese of West Scranton died Sunday, April 5, at Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton after recently celebrating her 74th birthday.
Betty, born in Johnson City, N.Y., was the wife of Carl Friese, and daughter of the late Steven and Margaret Sowka. Educated in the Scranton School District, she was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and studied at Lackawanna Junior College.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Maraget Sowka; and ex-husband, John Leonori.
She is survived by husband, Carl Friese, Scranton; brothers, Joseph Sowka and wife, Edith, Scranton; and Steven Sowka and wife, Jan, Connecticut; sister, Thelma Worden and husband, Don Finkler, Scranton; daughter, Sharon (Leonori) Boyce, North Bergen, N.J.; son, John Leonori and fiancée, Jesse Richardson, Scranton; granddaughters, Alysa, New Jersey, and Isabella, Scranton; three nieces and seven nephews, whom she treasured.
Prior to retirement, Betty worked for PP&L in Scranton and Allentown. She spent her free time watching the Eagles and movies with her husband, Carl, and reading thrillers from her favorite novelist, James Patterson. She was a musical fan of Elvis and John Denver, and loved spending time at the beach, especially Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Betty had a tremendously caring heart, which was evident in the love she had for her family and friends. A quote from her Facebook page: "I really do appreciate your kindness and this is why I have a big smile on my face - Carl chose me! And to you, Carl, God blessed me again when you came into my life. I love you so very much! This is why I'm glowing. I do love all of you!" She was generous with her time and love, regardless of what she had in life. She and her husband spent their time together volunteering and serving, and found joy together as they were high school sweethearts who, after losing touch after high school, reconnected and married to make for a beautiful love story.
A private graveside blessing will be held, and a memorial celebration will be announced at a later date when all is safe for travel and gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the .
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.
