Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
More Obituaries for Betty Kegelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Grace Shay Kegelman

Betty Grace Shay Kegelman Obituary

Betty Grace Shay Kegelman, 88, of New Milford, Pa., entered into eternal rest on Nov. 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her first husband, Jimmy Simpson; her second husband of 34 years, Ralph in 1998; her parents, Howard and Nellie Shay; three brothers, Norris, Howard, and William; and two sisters-in-law, Margarete and Arlene.

Betty is survived by her two children, Karen Gudykunst (James White) and Keith Kegelman; five grandchildren, Alesha, Carter, Thomas, Benjamin, and Karly; a great-grandson, Anthony; a sister-in-law, Marjorie; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty enjoyed being involved in civic organizations and giving back to her community. She was active in the First United Methodist Church, New Milford, and assisted with church dinners and children's activities. She loved playing dominoes and bingo at the senior center and enjoyed many friendships. Betty and Ralph were members of Blue Ridge Sportsman's Club and she was a former member of Gill Chapter 12 O.E.S. She loved music, watching birds, and ice cream. Betty was proud of her family and hearing their accomplishments. She was the "fun aunt" and the ever doting grandmother with a twinkle in her eye and smile on her face.

Private services will be held at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead, Pa. Interment will be made in Dunmore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Columbia Hose Co. P.O. Box 599, New Milford, PA 18834.


Remember
