|
|
Betty "Betsy" Hebden, 57, a longtime Taylor resident, died Saturday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton after a longtime illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 27 years, Charles "Chick" Hebden, on Oct. 6, 2017.
Born in Austin, Texas, and raised in Paterson, N.J., she was the daughter of James and Dora Rodriguez Connell of Taylor and educated at Riverside High School.
Betsy's lifelong work ethic was admirable. She took great pride in any task at hand and her co-workers will long remember her for such. Throughout the years she worked for Dunkin' Donuts, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport and the Taylor Deli, among others.
Facing a cancer diagnosis in 1997, Betsy selflessly fought through it - and countless other ailments - both bravely and fearlessly while never complaining despite the pain. Her love for Jesus served as her guiding light and knowing that Betsy is now in his care provides her family all great comfort and strength. A genuinely good person, Betsy adored her loved ones. She loved her yearly camping trips with her children to Rock Mountain Bible Camp, she enjoyed cooking for family and friends, and she would never pass up a good estate sale or flea market stop.
She was also a faithful member of the Rock Church Worship Center in Scranton.
She is also survived by her children, John Dodge and companion, Michele Ruby, Old Forge; Charles III, Richard (Ricky) and Matthew Hebden, all of Taylor; and Tasha Patton, Taylor; siblings, Jack Patton and wife, Kathleen, Taylor; James Connell III and wife, JoAnn, Moosic; John Connell and wife, Patty, Rising Sun, Md.; Debra Patton, Taylor; Christine Mattioli and husband, Sandy, Avoca; and Genevieve Snook and husband, Gregory, Moosic; grandchildren, Nicholas Dodge, Tim and Mya Ruby; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Wright.
Her family would like to acknowledge and thank the amazing staff of Geisinger CMC for their care and compassion throughout Betsy's final days.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Church Worship Center, Scranton, to be conducted by Pastor Chris Stark.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 6 until services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betsy's name to Rock Church Worship Center, 530 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 8, 2019