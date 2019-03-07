Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty "Nanny" (Hannick) Hill. View Sign

Betty "Nanny" (Hannick) Hill, 93, formerly of Dunmore, died Tuesday at Abington Manor, Clarks Summit. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Willard G. Hill Sr., on March 11, 2001.



Born in Scranton, on Sept. 11, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Clare Galbo and William Hannick. After working for Laurel Hill Nursing Home, she began working as a personal caregiver, which she did until her retirement.



From "Betty Boop" to "Blonde Bombshell" to "Nanny," everyone had their own loving nickname for Betty. She was the absolute life of the party and always one to speak her mind; everyone seemed to know exactly where they stood with her. A shopping fanatic, Boscovs just lost one of its best patrons. She was kind, loving and generous, and her heart melted for her grandchildren. Passing away peacefully on Tuesday, she will be forever missed by her family and friends.



Her family would like to offer its gratitude to the entire staffs of both Abington Manor and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for its collective care, compassion and kindness.



She is survived by four adoring children, Willard Hill Jr., Dunmore; Christine Bouton, Scranton; William Hill, Wilkes-Barre; and Betty Ann Novack and husband, Charles, Scranton; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Zurinskas, Scranton; and many nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tammy Bouton; siblings, Robert, William, Roy, Richard, Robert and Ronald Hannick; and Shirley Bowers; and her son-in-law, Alexander "Al" Bouton.



A blessing service by the Rev. Joseph Sica is scheduled for Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.

125 North Main Avenue

Scranton , PA 18504

