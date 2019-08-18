|
Betty Howry of Hamlin, Pa., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 28 from the Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the devoted wife of 65 years to the Rev. Edward Howry.
Born in Lancaster, Pa., in 1928, she was the daughter of the late George and Lila Krider Pinkerton. Betty was a graduate of Gordon College, where she majored in music and Christian education.
Serving as a missionary with her husband under the American Mission Opening Churches, she helped to organize church choirs, Sunday schools, youth groups and ladies' Bible studies.
She also was a piano and organ teacher in the communities they served. A talented artist, she shared this talent with many with her oil painting and art classes.
Surviving with her husband are her beloved children, Sylvia Bullock and husband, Steven, of Holden, Mass.; Jon Howry and wife, Tammy, of Berlin, N.H.; and Cynthia Boyan and husband, Paul, of Holden, Mass.; a brother, Alfred Pinkerton, of Laurel Fork, Va.; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436. Betty's son, Pastor Jon Howry, will lead the service assisted by the Rev. David Lee and the Rev. William Henwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Global Outreach Mission: www.globaloutreach.com, with whom the Howry's have worked in recent years.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 18, 2019