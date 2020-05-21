|
Betty J. Bohn, beloved daughter of the late Frank and Edna Mae Nye Bohn, passed away on May 19 from the COVID-19 virus at Allied Services Long Term Care Facility.
Betty was born April 11, 1930, and raised at home in South Scranton. Betty was a dependent child of her parents, but was a great help at home following her mother's stroke.
Later in life, Betty was privileged to be welcomed into the Community Living Program of Allied Services, where she made many friends living in group homes. She also worked, for some time, at the Allied Workshop, which she loved and was very fulfilling for her. She was a lifelong member of the former Trinity United Church of Christ.
Betty is survived by her brother, Ralph and his wife, Marge; and her sister-in-law, also Betty; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Eleanor Hughes (Gerald), Thelma Mehall (Jack) and Ruth Kafchinski; brothers, Robert and Frank (Mary); several nieces and nephews.
Betty has been a resident at Allied Services Skilled Nursing over the past several years.
Her family wishes to sincerely thank all the staff at Allied for their loving care and concern for Betty during her time there. We sincerely appreciate and thank you all for your kindness, especially during this pandemic when her family was not allowed to visit.
Due to the current restrictions, services are private. Arrangements are under the care of the Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton, PA 18505. Burial will be in the family plot of Abington Hills Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2020