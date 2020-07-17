Home

Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home
1810 Sanderson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-0712
Betty J. Pratt

Betty J. Pratt Obituary

Betty J. Pratt, 89, of Lake Winola, died Thursday at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home following an illness. She is the widow of John R. Pratt, who died July 11, 2007.

Born July 1, 1931, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Rutkowski) Chesek. Betty was a graduate of West Scranton High School, where she was a Majorette with the marching band. She continued with Drum & Bugle Corps competitions long after high school.

Betty was an accomplished artist, specializing in water color technique. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.

Surviving are her children, John R. Pratt and wife, Cathy, of Scranton; Alan R. Pratt and wife, Wendi, of Limerick; and Janice Speaker of Florala, Ala.; her brother, Edward Chesek and wife, Marie, of Scranton; her stepsons, Wayne Pratt and Phillip Pratt; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Betty was also preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and Robert Chesek.

Funeral services will be conducted privately.

Interment and rite of committal will be conducted at Abington Hills Cemetery.

A public memorial service will be conducted at a time to be announced.

Arrangements by the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home of Scranton.

For online condolences, visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.


