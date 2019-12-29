|
The Rev. Betty J. Reilly of Moscow entered eternal life Friday morning surrounded by her family.
Born Aug. 18, 1938, in Lake Ariel, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth M. and Helen (Daniels) Gillette. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, she attended Practical Bible Training School, Binghamton, N.Y., and Wesley Seminary, Washington, D.C.
Betty deeply loved her family and friends. She was extremely proud of each of her daughters as well as their husbands, and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a mom, grandma and great-grandma, she was always cheering from the sidelines or beaming from the audience; wherever or whatever was needed, there she was.
As a talented seamstress, Betty began her career in the garment industry eventually owning multiple clothing factories in Wayne County, Pa. However, she still felt a calling to serve the Lord. As a child with strong faith, she would play hymns on her family piano and taught Sunday school as a teenager. Years later, while serving as church secretary, she followed the guidance of her pastor and began her education toward becoming a minister. She became a local pastor in 1983 and continued her education to become an ordained deacon of the United Methodist Church in 1990. Prior to retirement, she served at the following churches: Sterling/Hollisterville, Plains/Bennett Derr, Hawleyton/Conklin Forks, New York; Myrtle Street, Hemlock Grove, Eatonville/Evans Falls and most recently Dunmore United Methodist Church. She also served as chaplain for Tunkhannock Manor and Wesley Village. Throughout her years in ministry, she served on various committees, including chairwoman of Global Ministries, conference youth coordinator, district youth coordinator, School of Christian Missions director and various leadership positions within the United Methodist Women.
In her spare time, Betty loved to travel, including the annual girls trip to the beach with her daughters, granddaughters, great-granddaughters and sister. She would spend weeks or months at a time with her family in North Carolina, or with her sister and best friend, Nancy, and brother-in-law, Mike, in Florida. She also enjoyed taking trips wherever and whenever she could with her dear friend, Louise Jones.
Surviving are her daughters, Penny Parkins and husband, Robert, of Elmhurst Twp.; Sandra Field and husband, Dirk, of Willow Spring, N.C.; Brenda Alfano and husband, Vito (Billy), of Madison Twp.; and Michelle Reilly of Moscow; five grandchildren, Dirk Field and wife, Sunday; Curt Parkins and husband, James; Cassandra Fishback and husband, Jeremy; Kyle Parkins and wife, Kalee; and Alexandria Alfano; great-grandchildren, Eden, Reilly, Charli, Reagan and Camden; sisters, Nancy Giberson and husband, Michael, and Jean Edwards.
She is also survived by her former husband, Edward Reilly, and son-in-law, Timothy Budnovitch. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Cole William Parkins; brother, Merle; and sister, Joan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR).
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Moscow United Methodist Church, 126 Church St., Moscow, with the Rev. Jeff Rarich as officiating clergy.
Friends will be received today from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church
Interment and committal will be conducted privately.
Services entrusted to Duffy and Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. To leave an online condolence, go to duffyandsnowdon.com.
Published in Scranton Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019