Betty Jane Steinmetz, 91, of South Scranton, died peacefully Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Betty was born to the late John and Mary Hager Carden. She was the widow of Robert Steinmetz, who died in 1998.
Betty spent many summers with family and friends at their Lake Wallenpaupack cottage. For several years, she worked at North Penn Bank. Following retirement, she especially loved spending time with family, including her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty enjoyed bus trips and shopping with her lifelong friend, Rosemarie Beck. Ever the matriarch, we remember the excellent dinners and desserts she prepared. She was the central focus of every holiday and family gathering.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Barbara Moore and husband, Randy, Scranton; her son, Robert, New Milford; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and her daughter, Linda Walker.
Betty was a warm, patient and gentle woman. She had an infectious smile and sense of humor. Her family will forever remember the light she brought into their lives. Relatives and friends will privately gather for a celebration of her life.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2020