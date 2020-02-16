Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Steinmetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane Steinmetz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jane Steinmetz Obituary
Betty Jane Steinmetz, 91, of South Scranton, died peacefully Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Betty was born to the late John and Mary Hager Carden. She was the widow of Robert Steinmetz, who died in 1998.

Betty spent many summers with family and friends at their Lake Wallenpaupack cottage. For several years, she worked at North Penn Bank. Following retirement, she especially loved spending time with family, including her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty enjoyed bus trips and shopping with her lifelong friend, Rosemarie Beck. Ever the matriarch, we remember the excellent dinners and desserts she prepared. She was the central focus of every holiday and family gathering.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Barbara Moore and husband, Randy, Scranton; her son, Robert, New Milford; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and her daughter, Linda Walker.

Betty was a warm, patient and gentle woman. She had an infectious smile and sense of humor. Her family will forever remember the light she brought into their lives. Relatives and friends will privately gather for a celebration of her life.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -