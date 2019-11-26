|
Betty Jane Vagenas of Archbald died Monday at the Allied Hospice Center. Her husband of 51 years is Kostas "Gus" Vagenas.
Born in Archbald, she was the daughter of the late Austin and Bessie Caines Ritter. A graduate of Archbald High School, she was employed as a waitress before retirement.
She was a mighty woman of God, and attended the Peckville Assembly of God.
She was a mighty intercessor and worshipper. She made worship flags and banners for churches all over the world. She was an active member of the Christian organization Aglow International. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was an excellent hostess and opened her doors to anyone who stopped by. She brought joy and laughter to everyone she came into contact with.
Betty Jane's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Allied Hospice Center for their kindness and exceptional care.
Also surviving are sons, William Sembrot and wife, Edith, Taylor; Michael Sembrot and wife, Arlene, Scranton; and Kostas Vagenas and wife, Rocio, Dickson City; several grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Marlene Santarelli and husband, Sam, Jessup; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Rafalko.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
Friends and family may pay their respects Wednesday morning from 9 until service time at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 26, 2019