|
|
Betty Jean Mears, 95, of Clarks Summit, died Sunday morning at her home. She was the wife of William Mears, who died in 1988.
Born in Chinchilla, daughter of the late Ralph and Edna Bellersheim, she was a graduate of Newton Ransom High School and worked for several years at the International Correspondence School in Scranton. She also worked for the Scranton Girl Scout Council and as a secretary for Dr. Henry Yeager. She was an active member in the Countryside Community Church in Newton where she served as a lay person.
Betty was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as friend. She and her husband Bill opened their home to several foster children from the Friendship House over many years. Betty looked forward to her weekly four-generation luncheons for 15 years with her family. We look forward to having lunch with her again.
Surviving are three daughters, Joan Sobolak, Dalton; Loraine Mears Walsh, Scranton; and Ellen Mears, Deerfield Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Shannon Carden and husband, Shawn, Archbald; Stacy Swarts, Dalton; and Hank Sobolak, Dalton; great-grandchildren, Conner, Baily and Liam Carden, Mason, Lily and Olivia Sobolak; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Ralph and Robert Smith; and a sister, Dorothy Saxe.
A funeral service will be held at a later date from the Countryside Community Church. Interment will be private in Newton Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. To sign the online guestbook, please go the funeral home website www.vanstonandjamesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020