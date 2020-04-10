|
|
Betty Jean Stoklosa, 75, of Carbondale, died Wednesday morning at Forest City Nursing Home. She is survived by her husband, Francis P. Stoklosa.
Born March 13, 1945, in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Frank "Deacon" and Eleanor Burns Grecco.
She was a 1963 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and had been employed as a licensed practical nurse at the Carbondale General Hospital and later retired from Marian Community Hospital, Carbondale. Betty Jean was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Her life revolved around her family, especially her grandsons and great-granddaughter, who meant the world to her. Her family and friends will deeply miss her outgoing personality and generous spirit. After 43 years of marriage, Betty Jean and Francis were inseparable and still did everything together.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at the Forest City Nursing Home for the compassionate care provided to Betty Jean over the past two years.
She is also survived by her son, Jim Stoklosa and wife, Susan, Union Dale; a brother, Frank "Deacon" Grecco Jr., Carbondale; two grandsons, Jimmy Stoklosa and wife, Kristi; and Chris Stoklosa and girlfriend, Jess Bruce; a great-granddaughter, Ella Stoklosa; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private interment will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. A memorial Mass will be held at a time to be announced from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale.
To offer expressions of sympathy or to view her video tribute, please visit Betty Jean's online book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com. Condolence and Mass cards may be sent to her son.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020