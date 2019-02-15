Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jeanne Belch. View Sign

Betty Jeanne Belch, 88, a resident of Mt. View Care Center in Scranton, and formerly of Dickson City, died Wednesday evening after a lengthy illness. She was the widow of Alexander J. Belch, who died Oct. 31, 2007.



Born Jan. 12, 1931, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Gwilyn and Elida (Peters) Hughes, she was a member of the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall of Clarks Summit.



Surviving are her children, Spring Shorten and husband, Donald, Moscow; and Wayne A. Belch and wife, Mary Ann, Scranton; four grandchildren, Alexander Belch; Amanda Herron; Aimee Backus and husband, Ernest; and Brian Fulton and wife, Joy; four great-grandchildren, Bianca Fulton, Ethan Fulton, Aoife Backus and Rowan Herron; and nieces and nephews.



Betty was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kyle Jeanne Richards; her sisters, Norma Karpen, Blodwyn Flynn, Elida Dorocy, Hannah Soldacki; and her brothers, Robert and Arthur Hughes.



Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be conducted in Evergreen Cemetery in Dickson City at a later date.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.



For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.

