Betty Julia, 84, Bethlehem, formerly of Greenfield Twp., died Thursday at the Old Orchard Health Care Center, Easton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard G. "Dick" Julia, on July 7, 2015.
Born May 17, 1935, in Carbondale, the daughter of the late Natale and Mildred Stungus Mazza, she was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale.
She is survived by a son, Ronald Julia, M.D. and wife, Dr. Ellen Mary, Bethlehem; two grandchildren, Ronald Julia Jr., M.D. and wife, Brianna, Macungie; and Helen Elizabeth Julia, Bethlehem; a great-grandson, Seamus Julia; a sister, Rosemarie Cuce, Carbondale; a brother, Joseph Mazza, Carbondale; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Natale and Dominic Mazza.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother Of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Friends may call Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greenfield Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, 424 Route 106, Greenfield Twp., PA 18407.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 9, 2019