Betty L. Lockard Baranowski, 79, formerly of Old Forge, entered eternal rest Thursday at Allied Skilled Nursing. Her beloved husband, Samuel, died in 1978.



Born in Altoona, Pa., daughter of the late LeRoy and Elizabeth DeVore Lockard, throughout her life, Betty was employed in the manufacturing industry and raising her family. She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge. Her grandchildren were the center of her life, and she enjoyed crocheting many things, which will be cherished by them.



Surviving are a daughter, Sylvia Marhelski and husband, James, Old Forge; a son, James Baranowski and wife, Karen, Ransom; four grandchildren, Corey Baranowski and companion, Lisa; Alex Marhelski and wife, Trisha; Jamie Green and husband, David; and Kelly Marhelski; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marian Donovan, Scranton; and Rita Schrader, North Carolina; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.



Family and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral, which will begin Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi.



Family and friends may call Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment, private, St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Old Forge.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

