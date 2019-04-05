Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. Lynn. View Sign

Betty L. Lynn, 89, Scranton, died Wednesday at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center after an illness. She was the widow of Leo L. Lynn, who died in 1992.



Born on July 4, 1929, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Erik Pleger and Lena Abrolat Jorgalla, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Career Technology, receiving her certification as a licensed practical nurse. She was employed by the Clarks Summit State Hospital for over 10 years. Betty and her husband ran Lynn's Store in the Green Ridge Section of Scranton for over 40 years. She was a longtime member of the Green Ridge Assembly of God, where she taught Sunday school, and remained an active member throughout her life. She initiated a Bible study through the United Neighborhood Association for several years.



Surviving are her daughters, Marion L. Marcinek, Jessup; Brenda F. Moxen and husband, John, Newton Twp.; Patricia E. Nestor and husband, John, Scranton; her sons, Deacon Leo L. Lynn Jr. and wife, Nancy, Newton Twp.; Major Paul Lynn and wife Elizabeth, Tucson, Ariz.; and James C. Lynn and wife, Jessica, York; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Bonnie Pleger; nieces, nephews and three cousins. Betty is also survived by her brother, Markus Pleger; and sister, Sulamith Pleger-Rein, both of Germany.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, Karl Pleger; and sister, Irma O'Neal.



Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton, with the Rev. David Twiss, pastor, as officiating clergy.



Friends may call today from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Entombment and committal will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Ridge Assembly of God.



