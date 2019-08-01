Home

Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Betty Stevens
Betty Lou Burnside Stevens Obituary
Betty Lou Burnside Stevens, 73, of Moosic, died Tuesday at home. She is survived by her loving husband, Laurence "Larry" Stevens. The couple would have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in September.

Born in Scranton on Oct. 29, 1945, daughter of the late Raymond and Ada Williams Burnside, Betty Lou was educated at Old Forge High School. Before her retirement, she worked as a home health care aide.

A former member of the Nebo Congregational Church, Betty Lou was currently a member of the Stewart United Methodist Church in Old Forge. She was an excellent cook and an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, relative and friend who will be forever missed. She'll always be remembered for her caring ways and concerning nature, serving as the first one you'd turn to if ever in need.

She is also survived by her adoring sons, Sean Lyons, Kingston; and Michael Lyons, Scranton; a sister, Joan Sabatelli, Florida; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Melanie; and a sister, Faye Grabowski.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 until services. Visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 1, 2019
