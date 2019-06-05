Betty Lou Harris of West Scranton passed away Sunday, June 2, at Holy Family Residence. She had celebrated her 97th birthday in April. She was the widow of John David Harris Sr., who died in 1973.



Born in Forest City, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Evans Mayers. Before her retirement, she was employed as a book binder at Haddon Craftsmen.



Betty held tightly to her faith in God and was a longtime congregant and member of Jackson Street Baptist Church. She was an active member of the Young at Heart Club and a faithful Wednesday Quilter at Jackson Street. She was most recently attending services at Open Door Baptist Church.



Betty was a kind and gentle woman, and a pillar of the Harris family. She never failed to show her love to her sons, her daughters-in-law, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a great cook and a fantastic baker. In addition to quilting, she spent a great deal of time on lots of sewing crafts, including crochet. Her extended family and friends cared for her deeply and will miss her.



Surviving are a son, James Harris Sr. and wife, Diana, Scranton; a daughter-in-law, Tre' Veltri-Harris, Elmhurst; grandchildren, James Harris Jr. and wife, Rita, Scranton; Jacquelyn Schulte and husband, David, Scranton; great-grandchildren, James III, Tony and Jack Harris, and Sallie Schulte; a sister, Arlene Wilcox and husband, Forrest, Chinchilla; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her son, John David Harris Jr.; and a sister, Jane Monahan.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Allied Hospice and Holy Family Residence for their loving care for Betty.



Funeral services will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with the Rev. Thomas Sica, pastor of Open Door Baptist Church as officiating clergy. Committal services and interment will follow at the Washburn Street Cemetery.



Family and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508; and Open Door Baptist Church, 826 S. Keyser Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.



Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary