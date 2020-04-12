Home

FRIESE, BETTY M., West Scranton, private graveside blessing. Memorial celebration, later date. Donations: . Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton. Condolences, www.vanstonandjames.com.

MORCOM, RAYMOND L., Scott Twp., private services and interment, Scott Valley Cemetery, by the Rev. Linda Eckersley. Pallbearers: Angie, James and Seth Torre, Ricky Chrzan, and Alana, Gavin, Ethan and Jason Roberts.

SOLIVAN, NOELIA, Scranton, celebration of life and funeral service, later date. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences, www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.

WEISS, MATTHEW T., Scranton, private services and entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.

WILLIS, ELLEN KIEFER, Whites Crossing, Carbondale Twp., graveside service, later date. Contributions: Autism Speaks. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Condolences, www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2020
