|
|
Betty Marlene Veater, 85, of South Abington Twp., passed away Oct. 14 at home surrounded by her family. Betty was born in Annapolis, Ill., the daughter of the late Rollo Ardell Richards and Mildred Halena Cunningham.
After high school graduation, Betty moved to Indianapolis, Ind. New Year's Eve 1953, a young soldier, stationed in Indianapolis, and his buddies went out to the movies. When Donald Veater saw the young woman working at the theater, he whispered to his friends…"that's the girl I'm going to marry!" Don and Betty married March 8, 1954.
The couple spent the first third of their marriage in State College, Pa., where Betty's main focus was her family and raising her children. Betty's love of people and her genuine desire to serve her community were realized when, upon moving to Clarks Summit in 1974, she became a member of GFWC Abington Heights Civic League, where she served as president and chairwoman of various departments and committees, receiving her 40-year pin while continuing her service.
Betty was very active in the Church of St. Gregory. She enjoyed singing in the choir, being a member of the Women's Guild and serving as a member of the Parish Council, including a term as president. Additionally, she worked for nearly 30 years for Junior Achievement of Northeastern PA.
Along with her parents and Donald, her husband of nearly 63 years, Betty was preceded in death by her grandson, Dennis.
She is survived by her brother, Larry Richards (Hye Ran) of Alabama, and her seven children, Jacqueline (Gary), of Seattle, Wash.; Donald Gregory (Donna), of Clarks Summit; Sharon, of Mount Joy; Susan, of Scranton; John (Nathalie), of York; Anthony, of Costa Mesa, Calif.; and Eric (Denise), of Virginia. In addition to her children, Betty leaves her 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and many dear friends and extended family.
Please join us in a celebration of Betty's life at the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, Saturday, Oct. 26. Visitation will be held at St. Gregory's from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., immediately followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30, celebrated by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Following Mass, she will be buried next to Donald at the Valley View Cemetery, Montdale, Pa.
As an alternative to flowers, her family suggests donations may be made to the Church of St. Gregory's choir as we are certain Betty and Don are once again holding hands and singing.
Donations may be sent to: the Church of St. Gregory, Attn: Betty Veater Memorial, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, PA 18411.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019