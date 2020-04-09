|
Betty Maruzzelli, Scranton, died Tuesday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness. She was the widow of Sebastian "Sabie" Maruzzelli, who died in 2008.
She was born in Scranton daughter of the late James and Edna Kagler Stott. A graduate of Scranton Tech, she worked in the food services department at Mercy Hospital before retirement.
Betty leaves behind a daughter, Cathy and Brian Smolsky, Lake Ariel; a brother, James and Debbie Stott, Mill City; and a sister, Rose Frisco, Lake Winola; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Stott; and a sister, Lorraine Kazlaski.
She was a member of the former Trinity Baptist Church. Betty loved going for drives with her husband Sabie, vacationing in Cape Cod, day trips to the casino, Broadway shows with her daughter Cathy, playing cards with the family, summers at Lake Winola and bingo with friends. She will be deeply missed.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's and Research Hospital.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 9, 2020