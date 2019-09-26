|
Betty Rose (Aston) Shotwell, 85, of Duryea, died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Spring Brook, April 4, 1934, and was the daughter of the late George Roy Aston Sr. and Irene Bell (Shirnert) Aston.
Betty was a member of the Brick United Methodist Church, Duryea. She attended Aston Mountain School and Moscow High School. For most of her life she worked and retired after 35 years from the food industry, working for many local grocery stores and in the meat packing industry.
Betty was a talented musician; she excelled in guitar playing, piano and enjoyed playing the saxophone. She also enjoyed fitness, exercising at her club, Anytime Fitness and Curves. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Wall Sr.; and her siblings, John, George, Roy, Mary, Beatrice, Jeannette, Lucy and June Aston.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Shotwell; her children, Robin and her husband, Dennis Pesotini, of East Stroudsburg; Donna Mead and her companion, David Plewinski, of Avoca; and Kenneth Shotwell Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of Dupont. Also surviving are her sister, Evelyn Litts, of Spring Brook; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with Chaplain Nathan King officiating.
Friends may call on Friday, Sept. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment will be held at the Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 26, 2019