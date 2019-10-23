Home

Betty Rowlands Obituary
Betty Rowlands, 89, of Scranton, died Saturday at Moses Taylor Hospital. She was the widow of David Rowlands, who died in 2006.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth Tugend Schmidt, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School. Betty was a beloved wife, mom and Nana.

Surviving are a son, David Rowlands and wife, Linda, West Pittston; two daughters, Marie Werner and husband, Walter, Peckville; and Susan Morrison and husband, John, Scranton; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Audrey Cecchetelli, Scranton; and Claire Wagner, Old Forge.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne McManamon; and a brother, Robert Schmidt.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, Grove Street, Clarks Summit. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.

Arrangements by the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 23, 2019
