Betty Semian Meholic, 81, of Taylor, went to eternal rest and join beloved family members on Feb. 17.



Betty was born in Taylor and spent most of her life in Taylor raising her family. She spent her final years in Moosic and a short time at Clarks Summit Senior Living. She was the daughter of the late Liz Dorin Semian and the late Michael Semian. She is a 1955 graduate of Taylor high school. Betty was happiest when busy and she loved to work. She was an educator at heart and loved her job as a nutrition education adviser for Penn State University's Cooperative Extension for over 25 years. Betty was a role model for hard work and loyalty. Betty had an indomitable spirit and her enthusiasm for life shined through in everything she accomplished. In addition to her career, she was a devoted homemaker, wife and loving mother. She was a Girl Scout leader for 12 years. She and husband Dan ran a successful retail business, and even in retirement up to this past November, she was involved with local fairs and craft shows. She most enjoyed working the fairs with her children and grandchildren.



Betty genuinely enjoyed people. She could carry a conversation with anyone, on any topic. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Dan and family. She and Dan enjoyed their annual Atlantic City casino trip, their trip to Hawaii, cherished family vacations to the beach and her trips to Florida with Sue and Flo. Betty loved to cook her special ethnic dishes. She loved attending the weekly Moleben to the Mother of God service at St. George's Orthodox Church in Taylor.



Of all the things that Betty enjoyed, there was nothing more precious to her than her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Betty is survived by her daughter, Sue Laubham and son-in-law, Paul, of Clarks Summit; grandchildren Alyssa and Nathan; and great-grandchild, Emmie Elizabeth; son-in- law, Ken Jenkins, of Old Forge; grandchildren, Kenny and Dana; a brother, Michael Semian and his wife, Jo Marie, of Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Meholic; son, Daniel Meholic Jr.; daughter, Debbie Jenkins; and sister, Lorraine Semian Novack.



Family and friends are invited to attend Betty funeral, which will begin on Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by services at 10 in St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.



Friends may call Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Parastas service will begin at 4. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George's Orthodox Church.



