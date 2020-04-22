|
Beverly A. Chernesky (Traver), 83, of Archbald, Pa., passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, surrounded in spirit by her loving family and caregivers at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa.
Born in Perth Amboy, N.J., in 1936, Beverly graduated from Metuchen High School and began her career at the Public Service Electric and Gas Co. in New Brunswick, N.J., where she met the love of her life, Frank J. Chernesky. Frank and Beverly were married in 1959 and built their home and life together at Lake Owassa in Sussex County, N.J. Beverly later worked at the Jersey Central Power and Light Co. for 14 years.
After raising five children, Frank and Beverly retired and moved to Archbald, where they enjoyed the peaceful life while frequently traveling to visit with their children and grandchildren. After Frank passed away in 2014, Beverly became very involved with the Raqueteers Health Club in Mayfield, Pa., creating new friendships and traveling to new destinations. As the caring and committed matriarch of the Chernesky family, Beverly was actively involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always wearing a comforting smile and a positive attitude. Beverly was a beacon of light and guiding force to all that knew her and she will be missed by many who will always carry her in their hearts.
Beverly is survived by her children, Dave Chernesky and wife, Sherill, of Manahawkin, N.J.; Ed Chernesky and wife, Cherie, of Byram, N.J.; Dan Chernesky and wife, Debbie, of Granite Falls, N.C.; Linda Cranmer and husband, PJ, of Seattle, Wash.; and Joe Chernesky and wife, Mona, of San Carlos, Calif.; grandchildren, Kristy, Jacob, Jamie, Christie, Michael, Matthew, Bri, Madi, Phil, Bailey, Kira, Novak and Sascha; and great-grandchild, Brooklyn; as well as other extended family members.
Memorial contributions in Beverly's memory may be made to the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa.
Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020