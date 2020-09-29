Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Beverly Sheridan
Beverly A. Sheridan Obituary

Beverly A. Sheridan, 69, died peacefully at home in Factoryville, Pa., in the loving arms of her husband on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

Bev was born June 16, 1951, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., to Maynard and Bertha May Jarvis. A graduate of Chateaugay Central School, Bev went on to receive a degree in nursing. She worked in family practice nursing, the Globe Store and the AT&T call center but most of her life was spent creating and selling her crafts. A savvy entrepreneur, she organized craft fairs and sold her goods throughout Pennsylvania and New York. She was an avid artist using many mediums but especially talented using yarn to crochet beautiful afghans while watching reality TV shows.

Besides her beloved husband, Robert L. Sheridan, Bev is survived by her father, Maynard Jarvis, Chateaugay, N.Y.; siblings, Ronald (Louise) Jarvis, Chateaugay, N.Y.; Allen Jarvis, Churubusco, N.Y.; Deborah (Bernard) Gregory, Ellenburg Center, N.Y.; Brenda Guerin, Ellenburg Depot, N.Y.; Cheryl (Chuck) Frazier, Las Vegas, Nev.; loving in-laws, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Bertha May (Guerin) Jarvis; brother, Dale Jarvis; and former husband, Manny Fruman.

Arrangements and care are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

Bev will be honored at a private family ceremony at Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola, Pa., at the convenience of the family.

Remembrances may be made in Bev's name to Susan G. Komen Philadelphia, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, by phone to 215.561.2919 or at komenphiladelphia.org.


