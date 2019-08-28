|
On Monday, Aug. 26, Beverly Ann Judge (Nelsen), loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 79 after a long battle with dementia.
Beverly was born on Nov. 30, 1939, in New York City to Louise and Gunnar Nelsen. On June 18, 1960, she married Newell Charles Judge in Scranton, Pa. Together they raised four children, Louise, Newell Jr. (Chuck), Nelsen and Mary. Beverly worked as an account manager for the Make-a-Wish Foundation in Pittsburgh for many years and worked for the Pittsburgh Leadership Foundation as well. Beverly enjoyed singing in the church choir and spending time with family and friends, especially her best friend, Nancy Zimmerman. She was best known for her smile, kind and compassionate spirit and most notably, her sass.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Gunnar Nelsen; her son, Newell Judge Jr. (Chuck); and grandson, Michael Tyler Lukan. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Newell Charles Judge; her daughters, Louise Lukan (Michael Lukan) and Mary Galiotos (Dino Galiotos), her son Nelsen Judge, and her grandchildren, Newell Charles (Charlie) Judge III (Juan Cervantes), Ashley Lukan Kirley, Katarina and James Galiotos.
Visitation will be Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Funeral service will be held Friday at noon in Montours Presbyterian Church, Montour Church Road in Oakdale, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 28, 2019