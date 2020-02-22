|
Beverly C. Bilinsky, 69, passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday. She was the widow of Robert K. Bilinsky, who passed in 2018.
Born in North Little Rock, Arkansas, she was the daughter of Verdie Pruitt Stroud, Jacksonville, Ark., and the late Olen Stroud. Beverly was a graduate of North Little Rock High School. While her primary calling was to be a homemaker and care for her family, she held many part-time jobs along the way. For many years, she was manager of Curves, Carbondale, and most recently a pharmacy associate at Walmart, Dickson City.
Her favorite hobbies were working in her flower beds and crafting; she had an incredible knack for both. She was the definition of a "handywoman" and could fix just about anything, but more than anything she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Her dog, Molly, was also always at her side. Beverly's sweet southern accent and warm laugh will be missed by everyone.
Beverly is survived by three daughters, Allyson Bilinsky, Scott Twp.; Jammie Bilinsky-Woodbridge and husband, Paul (with whom she resided), Greenfield Twp.; and April Wilson-Mayes, Draper, Va.; a daughter-in-law, Carol Wilson, Westminster, Colo.; a sister, Barbara Hines, Jacksonville, Ark.; five grandchildren, Jayla, Payton, Amber, Ashlee and Eric; two great-grandchildren; her father-in-law, Robert J. Bilinsky, Scott Twp.; a brother-in-law, Brad Bilinsky and wife, Lori, Greenfield Twp.; a sister-in law, Marie Zawislak and husband, Jerry, Scott Twp.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Wilson; two brothers, Jerry and Phillip Stroud; and an infant sister, Linda.
The funeral service will be Monday at 6 p.m. at the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson, with the Rev. Jack Munley officiating. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of service.
For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2020