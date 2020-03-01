|
|
Beverly C. Trygar of Roaring Brook Twp. died peacefully Friday morning, Feb. 28. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter P. Trygar.
Born in Dunmore, Beverly was the daughter of the late Earl L. Butler and the late Mina (Moessner) Butler. A graduate of Dunmore High School, Beverly and her siblings attended elementary school in Elmhurst when her family lived there for a time; which later drew her and Walter to the Elmhurst and Roaring Brook area to raise their family.
Beverly was employed for several years as a buyer and saleswoman at the Globe store in Scranton. She later joined the staff of the Mercy Hospital and served as scheduling secretary of the nursing department and as secretary for the maintenance department from which she retired.
A member of the Dunmore Methodist Church for most of her life, Beverly later became a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Moscow. She was a longtime member and officer of the Century Club of Scranton and served in many roles over the years in Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts when her children were of that age. Beverly was a member of the Elmhurst Women's Club. She volunteered with the Lackawanna and Wyoming Valley Railroad Historical Society, serving passengers on the Steamtown trains at the Moscow station. She was very active in the life of St. Mark's Church, especially in the knitting group, lovingly nicknamed "The Knit-Wits."
Beverly is survived by her children, Barbara Strackbein and husband, Dennis; the Rev. Earl Trygar and wife, Helen; Lawrence Trygar and partner, Joyce Koepke; and Bradley Trygar and wife, Lisa; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Beverly was also preceded in death by her siblings, Lawrence Butler, Eleanor Weatherby and Vivian Butler.
The family thanks the staff at St. Mary's Villa and Villa Residence and of Traditional Home Health and Hospice for their recent professional and compassionate care of their mother, Beverly.
Beverly's funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 4, at 10:30 a.m., at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Interment and committal will follow in Dunmore Cemetery.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 3, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 678, Moscow, PA 18444. To share your fondest memories of Beverly, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2020