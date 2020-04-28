|
|
Beverly Danks Santarsiero, aka Grandma Moose, passed away in Florida on April 25. Born and raised in Moosic, daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Danks and the loving wife of Joseph Santarsiero for close to 60 years.
Beverly was a 1953 graduate of Moosic High School and attended the University of Maryland."Bev" had a long career as transportation coordinator for SLHDA and had various jobs throughout her lifetime, but Rocky Glen Park stood at the top of the list. She was a lifetime member of St. Lawrence O'Toole Roman Catholic Church prior to moving to Florida.
Bev was very dedicated to the people she loved. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved watching football and remained an enthusiastic supporter of the Riverside Vikings. Bev was known for her generosity and kindness being a mother and grandma in the fiercest Irish tradition. She loved drinking tea with her sister Phyllis every night, chatting with her sister Marion and singing and dancing for her nieces and nephews, stealing Leeann for weekends, talking about Stephen endlessly and was always there for her children and their friends. She loved going to the casino(s), dropping in on people, was easy to talk to and had the skill of making you feel like you are the most important person in the world. She taught her children that you are no better than anyone and no one is better than you. She loved watching DOOL and sitting on the lanai of her Florida home with Joe to relax. Bev is loved and will be missed very much. Bev was notorious for being late, right up until the end, the call came in saying within the half hour, not Bev, four hours later, true to herself until the end.
She was preceded in death by her son, John; grandson, John "Moose"; her brother, Paul; and nephew, David.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Joe Santarsiero, Florida; daughter, Deborah Harrison (Thomas), New York; great-grandchildren, Riley, Brody and Quinn Harrison (Regan); sisters, Phyllis Oselinsky and Marion Federowicz; nieces, Paula (Joe), LeeAnn (Jay, Dominick, Myla) and Christine; nephews, Paul (Sharon), Stephen (Lisa and Lauren); and stepson, John (Sharon); and granddaughter, Sandy; her honorary grandsons, Stevie and Kris; many cousins and friends.
The family would like to send their love to Linda and Jocelyn and Diane for all the support, knowledge and love through this difficult time.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020