|
|
Beverly E. Beddoe, 65, Scott Twp., died Sunday at home. She was the wife of Tennyson Beddoe, and they had been married for 49 years.
Born in Equinunk, the daughter of the late Oscar and Alice Cottell Day, she was a member of the Montdale United Methodist Church, where she was very active in helping with its food pantry.
She enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends.
Also surviving are four daughters, Rebecca Bylotas and husband, Brian, Scott Twp.; Allison Veina and husband, Kevin, Blakely; Shannon Kugler and husband, Kevin, Scott Twp.; and Susanna Beddoe and fiancé, Bruce Barlow, South Gibson; sisters, Florence Wood, Gladys Simons, Judy Warren, Jackie Rutledge; brothers, Howard and Glenn Day; eight grandchildren, Brian, Tyler, Meadow, Mariana, Carter, Mason, Jace and Ireland; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by brother, Fred.
Funeral service will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the Montdale United Methodist Church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Scott Valley Cemetery.
Friends may call Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Montdale United Methodist Church Food Pantry or Boy Scout Troop 265, c/o Tennyson Beddoe, 1429 Lakeland Drive, Scott Twp., PA 18433.
Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 14, 2019