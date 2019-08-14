Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Beddoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly E. Beddoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly E. Beddoe Obituary
Beverly E. Beddoe, 65, Scott Twp., died Sunday at home. She was the wife of Tennyson Beddoe, and they had been married for 49 years.

Born in Equinunk, the daughter of the late Oscar and Alice Cottell Day, she was a member of the Montdale United Methodist Church, where she was very active in helping with its food pantry.

She enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends.

Also surviving are four daughters, Rebecca Bylotas and husband, Brian, Scott Twp.; Allison Veina and husband, Kevin, Blakely; Shannon Kugler and husband, Kevin, Scott Twp.; and Susanna Beddoe and fiancé, Bruce Barlow, South Gibson; sisters, Florence Wood, Gladys Simons, Judy Warren, Jackie Rutledge; brothers, Howard and Glenn Day; eight grandchildren, Brian, Tyler, Meadow, Mariana, Carter, Mason, Jace and Ireland; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by brother, Fred.

Funeral service will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the Montdale United Methodist Church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Scott Valley Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Montdale United Methodist Church Food Pantry or Boy Scout Troop 265, c/o Tennyson Beddoe, 1429 Lakeland Drive, Scott Twp., PA 18433.

Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now