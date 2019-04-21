Beverly Hegedus, 76, Scranton, died Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Born in Scranton, daughter of Austin Crehan and Violet Milford, she loved spending time with family and her many dogs. Beverly was an avid New England Patriots fan and enjoyed listening to music and watching television and NASCAR.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Allied, Regional Hospital and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their outstanding care and kindness.
Surviving are a granddaughter, Trisha Hegedus, with whom she resided; grandson, Michael Hegedus; seven great-grandchildren, Michael, Nevaeh, Cameron and Ethan Hegedus; and Caleb, Aria and Amara Medina; daughter-in-law, Pam Hegedus.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Hegedus; brother, Frank; and sister, Cecelia.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2019