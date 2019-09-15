|
|
Sister Beverly Hmel, I.H.M., formerly known as Sister M. Philip of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died on Friday at Our Lady of Peace Residence, Scranton.
She was born on March 14, 1934, in Altoona. She was the daughter of the late Bartholomew G. and Thelma McClain Hmel. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 7, 1951, and made her temporary profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1954, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1957.
Sister Beverly served as a teacher at St. Thomas Elementary School, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, from 1954 to 1963; Academy of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, from 1963 to 1967; Bishop Hannan High School, Scranton, from 1969 to 1975; Most Holy Rosary High School, Syracuse, N.Y., from 1975 to 1978; and Bishop Guilfoyle High School, Altoona, from 1978 to 1985 and 2014 to 2017.
Sister served as a principal at St. Paul High School, Scranton, from 1967 to 1969. She was the assistant principal at Bishop Guilfoyle High School, Altoona, from 1985 to 2014.
She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in education/mathematics from Marywood College, Scranton, and a Master of Science degree in education/English from the University of Scranton.
From 2017 until the time of her death, Sister Beverly served as a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence, Scranton.
She is survived by a brother, Bart, of Altoona; a sister, Barbara Knott-Chisko, of Altoona; and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the members of the IHM Congregation.
The funeral will be Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Residence on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4. Interment will follow Mass at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 15, 2019