Beverly J. Dearie, 80, a lifelong resident of Carbondale, died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.



Born Nov. 5, 1938, in Carbondale, the daughter of the late Ernest and Sarah Perry Durst, she was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. She owned and operated the Lenox Diner in the 1970s, and J&B Tavern, Carbondale. She also worked with her son at his bar, Gad's Place, in Carbondale.



Beverly was an excellent cook. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family.



She is survived by a son, Glenn Dearie, Dunmore; a granddaughter, Samantha Dearie and husband, Jesse Howard, Wilkes-Barre; two great-grandchildren, Zah'kai Dearie-Howard and Amah'lia Dearie-Howard; a sister, Delores Harris, Carbondale; numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by six brothers, Ernest, Jerry, James, Alan, Henry and Robert Durst; and a sister, Naomi Rude.



Per Beverly's wishes, she was cremated, and no services will be held.



Cremation arrangements are under the care of the Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.



Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2019