Beverly M. Delesky, 73, of Mehoopany, died Friday at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. She is survived by her husband, Frank Delesky.
Born in Scranton on May 4, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Elizabeth Lowe Pierce.
She was a member of the Nativity BVM Church in Tunkhannock and enjoyed the simple things in life, such as playing her computer games and bingo. Beverly enjoyed spending time watching her cooking shows.
She is also survived by her son, Joe Delesky and wife, Denise; daughters, Frances Zona, and Beverly Benninger and husband, Frank; brothers, Del and Ronald Pierce; grandchildren, Frankie Delesky, Matthew Zona, Diane and Steven Nogick, and Denise Kiefer; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Carole Delesky; granddaughter, Samantha Delesky; brother, Barry Pierce; and sisters, Betty Lou Vassil and Bonnie Passerella.
Due to the current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place with interment in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020